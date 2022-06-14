WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident in the town of Watson.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a physical domestic incident on River Road in the town of Watson on June 10. After arriving at the scene deputies separated the parties involved in the dispute.

An investigation determined that 39-year-old Randy Grimmer had prevented a female from calling 911 and damaged a vehicle door. After damaging the door, Grimmer reportedly bit the female on the arm. However, the female refused any medical treatment.

As a result, Grimmer was placed into custody and transported to the Public Safety Building where he was charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree for preventing an emergency call, Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree for intent to damage property, and Harassment in the second degree.

Grimmer was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Watson Court at a later date. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police during the investigation.