NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New Bremen man has been arrested in connection to an investigation regarding the welfare of a child, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick M. Finley, 31, was arrested in connection to a case in which a child had bruising on their body and an injury inside their mouth, police say.

Finley was allegedly supervising the child at the time of the child’s injuries, according to a joint investigation between Lewis County Child Protective Services and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the investigation was launched after a mandated reporter called the Child Abuse Hotline.

Finley was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and will appear in the Town of New Bremen Justice Court at a later date.