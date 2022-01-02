LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Turin man on multiple charges in relation to a physical domestic incident.

According to the LCSO, the incident took place in Turin, and 37-year-old Christopher L. Snyder was involved. When deputies attempted to arrest Snyder he ran and physically resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

As a result, Snyder was charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree for physical contact, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of resisting arrest. He was arraigned in the town of Grieg where he was released on his own recognizance.