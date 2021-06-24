Lewis County man charged with NYS sex offender registry violations

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County has been charged with violating New York State sex offender registry requirements.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on Tuesday, June 22, Andrew J. Bennet, 31, of Ilion, was arrested on a warrant.

Bennet was then turned over the Sheriff’s Investigators where he was charged with New York State Sex Offender Registry Violations.

According to Lewis County Sheriff’s, Bennet was charged under New York State Correction Law Section 168-T, Failure to Submit Annual Verification of Address and Failure to Notify of Change in Address.

This was Bennet’s second offense for both charges.

Bennet was arraigned in the Village of Lowville Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail without bail pending county court action.