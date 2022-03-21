NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from New Bremen is facing felony charges for violating his parole.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Willard E. Bailey Jr. is a level two sex offender and is being supervised by New York State Parole. During a routine check by parole, Bailey was found in possession of an unregistered smartphone device with internet access.

According to sex offender registry laws, all sex offenders are obligated to register any internet access providers that they are using, which Bailey failed to do. As a result, the LCSO arrested Bailey on February 28 and charged him with one count of Sex Offender Registry Violation First Offense, which is a Class E Felony.

Bailey was arraigned in the Town of Watson Justice CAP Court. He was then remanded to Lewis County Jail on $1,000 cash bail and a PArole Warrant hold.