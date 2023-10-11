LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 37-year-old Croghan man is facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged child abuse incident dating from late July of this year.

Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies arrested Daniel Farney on Monday, October 9 and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

The complaint stems from July 27 when it was reported that Farney hit a nine-year-old male on the foot with a pot inside the home.

Farney was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Croghan Court at a later date. Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies were assisted by Lewis County Child Protective Services.