PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Drug Task Force has released information regarding a major drug and weapon bust in late May.

On May 24, a search warrant was executed at 8012 Moose River Road in Port Leyden New York as a result of a methamphetamine and cocaine investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and State Police Narcotics Enforcement Team.

According to the Task Force, 29 items of evidence were found at the residence. This included two 9mm Glock style loaded ghost guns, four high capacity .223 magazines, numerous rounds of 9 mm ammo, a 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun, brass knuckles, a throwing star, 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 8 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 12 alprazolam pills, 4 hits of suspected LSD, scales, packaging $2,990.

As a result of the bust, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe who resided at the residence and 32-year-old Heather L. Baker of Rome who was at the residence when the warrant was arrested.

Dafoe was arrested on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd for the functioning 9mm ghost gun, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd for high capacity magazines, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd for meth and cocaine.

He was arraigned in CAP court and bail was set at $10,000 cash and $20,000 secure bond and $30,000 partially secured bond.

Baker was arrested on 2 charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd for meth and cocaine, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th for the shotgun with a previous conviction.

She was arraigned but released due to the New York State bail reform requirements.

Assistance in executing the search warrant was provided by the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Team, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and United States Postal Inspection Service. The search warrant was signed by Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King.

The Task Force confirmed that future charges pending for this investigation.