Lewis County Mental Health Awareness Facebook Event replaces Mental Health Walk this year

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Each year community agencies come together to plan the Lewis County Mental Health Walk, with this year’s theme being “Sleep – or lack of it – and Mental Health.”

Due to restrictions related to social distancing and the COVID-19 epidemic, the Mental Health Walk Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s community walk that was scheduled for May 20.

In place of the Mental Health Walk, the committee is encouraging the community to participate in the Lewis County Mental Health Awareness Facebook Event for May and will be giving away two prize baskets.

The committee stated the following in a release:

“In the 1800’s the color green was used to brand people who were labeled ‘insane’. Today we wear green to raise public awareness and to signify new life, new growth, and new beginnings. It’s time to take down the barriers and here is how you can get involved!” Lewis County Mental Health Walk Committee

The committee is encouraging businesses and agencies throughout Lewis County to “paint the town green” by decorating windows, office fronts and more with green decorations for the remainder of the month of May.

Businesses and organizations can take pictures of their contributions and post them to the Facebook event page for a chance to be entered to win prize basket number one.

Individual community members can enter the drawing for prize basket number two by taking pictures of themselves wearing green and posting them to the Facebook event page.

The committee is accepting photos via the Facebook page through May 31. They will draw winners on June 1.

Money earned from past fundraising and any donations will be put toward next year’s Mental Health Walk.

Anyone with questions can contact Justin Jones or Lamanda Cook of NRCIL at 315-836-3735 or Caitlin Tabolt or Jamie Roberts of Transitional Living Services at 315-376-8443.

