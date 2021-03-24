Lewis County multiple vehicle crash shuts down State Route 12 for 6 hours

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A three-car vehicle accident on Wednesday led to a woman being airlifted to Syracuse. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, this accident also resulted in the closure of State Route 12 for six hours on Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation revealed that while a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Isaias Castillo of Lowville, was attempting to make a left turn from State Route 12, a 2005 Wester Star Tractor towing a empty flat bed trailer, operated by Jeremy Martel from Massachusetts, was unable to stop for Castillo.

Martel then attempted to pass Castillo on the right and struck Castillo’s rear passenger side, which sent Castillo’s vehicle across the northbound lane where it came to rest on the east shoulder.

According to Sheriff Deputies, approximately 30 seconds after the first accident, a 2020 Jeep Renegade operated by Edith Oakes, 86, of Lyons Falls, traveling southbound on State Route 12, struck the side of the flatbed trailer.

Oaks was then removed from her vehicle by members of Martinsburg Fire and Lewis County Search and Rescue. After stabilized in a waiting ambulance, she was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University for treatment of chest injuries.

Deputies reported that neither Castillo or Martel suffered injuries.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of Lowville Fire, Lowville Village Police, New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit, NYS Department of Transportation, NYSP Accident Reconstruction, NYS Forest Rangers, NYSDEC Spill Response, Lewis County Emergency Management, Members of Marks Farm, Eggan Environmental, Monnats Towing and Groffs Towing.