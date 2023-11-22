LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of Lewis County municipalities are reminding their residents about winter parking rules.

The Village of Lowville and Town of Denmark have told the public about winter parking restrictions. The Lowville Police Department said that there is no overnight parking on village streets from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m. starting November 1.

The Town of Denmark is advising the public that vehicles left parked on Town of Denmark roads overnight will be towed at the owners’ expense.

The Town Highway department also requests that residents leave no excessive amounts of snow on the roads when plowing their driveways. This notice is in effect from November 20 through May 1, 2024.