LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases in Lewis County have dwindled down into the single digits.

In a daily report on February 23, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that the County only logged seven new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period. This is the first time Lewis County has seen a day with COVID-19 cases in the single digits in months.

At the time of the report, there were three COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county.

No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed on February 23. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 47 deaths in the county and 6,621 total cases. The last COVID-19 death was recorded on February 22.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.