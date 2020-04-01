Lewis County: No new cases of COVID-19, currently 29 individuals under quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first two cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County were announced on March 28. Since those cases were confirmed, no new cases have been reported.

There two individuals who tested positive for the virus are in isolation. There are currently 29 individuals under quarantine in Lewis County.

A total of 96 people have been tested so far, with 72 of those negative and 22 still pending results.

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing their hands.

“Now, more than ever, being a good neighbor means staying home,” the organization stated in a release.

There are currently more than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New York State.

