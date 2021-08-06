Lewis County now a ‘high transmission’ area for COVID-19

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the North Country, Lewis County is now considered a “high transmission” area for the virus.

This was determined by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, August 3, and was confirmed on its COVID tracker. Until August 3, Lewis County was logged as an area of substantial transmission.

The CDC ranks levels of transmission by four categories. This includes low, moderate, substantial and high. Currently, Lewis County is the only area in the North Country designated as a high transmission area. Both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are substantial transmission areas.

According to the CDC, high transmission means that there have been 100 or more COVID-19 cases confirmed per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10% or higher. Currently in Lewis County, there are 27 active cases, but in the past seven days, there has been a 575% increase.

Lewis County’s COVID infection rate now stands at 3.6%. Additionally, 41.9% of the county’s total population has been fully vaccinated.

Across the country, over 67% of all countries are in areas of high COVID transmission; ultimately representing the majority. Full data can be found on the CDC website.