Lewis County now has 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – An additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lewis County today. There are now four positive cases in the county.

The positive case is currently hospitalized and in isolation in an acute care facility outside of Lewis County. There is no known connection to the other 3 cases in Lewis County, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health.

Individuals identified as having contact with those who have tested positive will be placed in quarantine for 14 days and monitored by public health officials daily.

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the public to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance as follows:

Stay home and only leave for essential tasks and essential work

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at least daily

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Anyone with questions or who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

