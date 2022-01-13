LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — More residents at a nursing home in Lowville are testing positive for COVID-19.

On January 12, the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility confirmed that two additional residents on its third floor tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Facility, there have been 16 residents positive for the virus since January 2, 2022. As of January 12, fourteen were in isolation in the facility. All cases also remain on the first and third floors, there are no COVID-positive residents on the second or fourth floors.

The RHCF added that based on guidelines, it will monitor residents for COVID symptoms and continue resident exposure testing every three to five days. The next round of exposure testing on the first and third floors is scheduled for January 13.

Additionally, residents on the first and third floors are on transmission-based percautions. The Facility stated that regardless of vaccination status, visitors on these floors will be required to wear a gown, gloves, shield and a facility-issued mask throughout the visit.

All floors will remain open for in-person visitation. However, due to the outbreak status, the facility is recommending visitors to postpone their visit.

The Facility is also awaiting guidance from New York State regarding new recommendations from Governor Kathy Hochul for all visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test prior to visiting. Updates will be provided when made available.