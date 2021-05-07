Lewis County Nursing Home reopens for in-person visitation following scabies outbreak

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Residential Health Care Facility located in Lowville will reopen for in-person visitation on Friday.

According to the Lewis County Health System, this reopening applies to all floors on May 7, 2021.

This is following the suspension of visitation on April 27, 2021 due to an outbreak of scabies on the first floor of the facility. As a precautionary measure, the facility closed all four floors and treated all residents.

The Health System reported that since the initial outbreak, there were no new scabies cases on the first floor and no identified cases on the second, third or fourth floors.

“We are happy to be able to open all floors before the Mother’s Day holiday so families can spend time with their loved ones,” stated Nursing Home Administrator Debra Wurz. “Residents will also be able to leave the facility for the first time to spend time with their families since the COVID pandemic began.”

LCHS confirmed that appointments are not required to visit residents. Visitors will be required to sign in an out when they visit and follow COVID-19 precautions including social distancing, hand washing and wearing facility-issued face masks.