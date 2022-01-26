LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents at a nursing home in Lowville are recovering from an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On January 25, the Lewis County Resident Health Care Facility confirmed that it completed outbreak testing among residents on all floors of the facility.

During this testing, three residents on the third floor and one resident on the fourth floor tested positive for COVID-19. No new cases were confirmed on the first or second floors, which the facility said was “great news.”

According to the Facility, to date, there have been 33 COVID-19 cases since January 2. Since then, 18 have recovered and 13 remain in the facility in isolation.

Residents will be continued to be monitored for COVID symptoms and resident exposure testing will be conducted every three to five days. All floors also remain on transmission-based precautions.

The Residential Health Care Facility remains open for in-person visitation. However, individuals are being encouraged to postpone their visits due to the number of COVID-19 cases. If individuals choose to visit, they will be required to wear a gown, gloves, shield and a facility-issued mask regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, per new guidelines, visitors must have a negative COVID test result one day prior to visiting. State-supplied test kits are also available at the facility from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If these testing kits are used, visitors are required to complete the first test two days prior to the date of a planned visit. The second test is required to be completed one day before visiting.