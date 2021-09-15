Lewis County Office for Aging honoring award recipient Gerald S. Snyder

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Office for the Aging is honoring their 2021 Recipient of their Annual Randy Streeter Older Adult of the year award on September 23.

The award was created in honor of the founding director of Lewis County Office for the Aging, Randy Streeter, who held the position from 1974 to 1991. According to a press release from the Office of Aging, Randy was a strong and vocal advocate for all older adults with a sincere attitude and faithful dedication.

Nominations for the award were accepted until September 3, and after reviewing nominees the Office decided that Gerald S. Snyder portrayed the qualities they were looking for. Synder will be honored at a brief ceremony on the lawn of the Lewis County Court House on September 23 at 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and honor Snyder’s decades of service in Lewis County.