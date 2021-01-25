Lewis County Office for the Aging seeking community volunteers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new volunteer opportunity is available to local residents.

The Lewis County Office for the Aging is currently seeking new volunteers. According to the Office, these volunteers will help to make friendly, supportive phone calls.

Interested volunteers are required to have the following

  • Intermediate to advanced compute skills
  • Have a personal desktop or laptop
  • Reliable internet access
  • Professional and well-spoken
  • Interested in helping people
  • Data entry knowledge

Local residents interested in volunteering with the Lewis County Office for the Aging can call 315-376-5622 or email lindseysusice@lewiscounty.ny.gov.

