Lewis County Office for the Aging seeking community volunteers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new volunteer opportunity is available to local residents.

The Lewis County Office for the Aging is currently seeking new volunteers. According to the Office, these volunteers will help to make friendly, supportive phone calls.

Interested volunteers are required to have the following

Intermediate to advanced compute skills

Have a personal desktop or laptop

Reliable internet access

Professional and well-spoken

Interested in helping people

Data entry knowledge

Local residents interested in volunteering with the Lewis County Office for the Aging can call 315-376-5622 or email lindseysusice@lewiscounty.ny.gov.