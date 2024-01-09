LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for the Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year Award.

Each year, the bureau sponsors the Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year Award. This award is named in honor of the founding director of Lewis County Office for the Aging, Randy Streeter, who held the position from 1974 to 1991.

Streeter served as a vocal advocate for all older adults with sincere and faithful dedication. This prestigious award recognizes an individual who, out of the goodness of their heart, give their time and energy to the community through service and has made a difference in Lewis County. We are now accepting nominations through Friday, February 16.

Here are the nomination guidelines:

Must be a Lewis County resident, age 60 and over.

The nominee is someone who serves as an example.

The individual has contributed to the overall betterment of the community.

The nominee has consistently devoted a significant amount of volunteer time to community service through local organizations, groups or through their independent actions that impact the community or older adults.

The form to nominate someone for the award can be found here.