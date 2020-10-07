Lewis County Office of Aging seeking nominations for senior citizen of year award

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County of the Aging is seeking nominations for the community for an annual award.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year Award. This annual award honors those who have demonstrated contributions to the seniors of Lewis County or their community.

According to the Lewis County Office of the Aging, the Randy Streeter Award is named after the founding director of the Office, and “served as a strong and vocal advocate for all seniors with sincere and faithful dedication.” Streeter served as the director from 1974 to 1991.

The Office of the Aging is asking for community nomination for adult citizens in Lewis County over the age of 60. The award will honor an individual or a group who have displayed commitment to senior citizens through their actions.

All nominations must be submitted to the Lewis County Office of the Aging by October 26.

