Lewis County officials encouraging lead testing for children

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many children did not receive a lead test this past year.

Lewis County Public Health officials are urging children to receive a lead test as soon as possible. The Lewis County Public Health is open for childhood lead screening by appointment only and the clinic is located in the basement of the Lewis County General Hospital at 7785 North State Street in Lowville. These appointments can be scheduled by calling 315-376-5453.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19 the following health and safety guidelines are to be followed when getting the lead test:

Everyone over age 2 must wear a face covering upon entering the hospital campus and throughout the duration of their visit.

Prompt arrival at the scheduled appointment time.

Only children being screened for lead are allowed in the clinic, and only one adult may accompany them.

Individuals will have their temperature taken and be pre-screened for risk factors in the Public Health lobby upon arrival for their appointment.

Chairs in the waiting room will be spaced 6 feet apart.

All staff will wear masks at all times while in the clinic setting.

If you or your child are in quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure, or are experiencing any COVID related symptoms Lewis County Public Health urges those to call 315-376-5453 to reschedule the appointment.

For more information or to make an appointment call Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453.