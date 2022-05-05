LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County will once again embrace the LGBTQ+ community in June.

The Lewis County Pride Planning Committee confirmed on Wednesday that it will again host a Pride Community Picnic.

This is the third year for this event and it will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville on Sunday, June 5.

This local event will join the many Pride events that are held in the month of June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion that occurred in New York City on June 28, 1969. This rebellion was considered to be the “birth of the modern LGBT movement.”

According to the Pride Planning Committee, this event in Lowville is focused on celebrating Pride and Community in Lewis County.

“This year’s Lewis County Pride Picnic is an opportunity to show what a warm and inclusive community we have in the heart of Northern NY.” ACR Health Q Center Program Supervisor Hilary Avallone said in a press release. “This past year has been tough, with increased isolation from COVID and a divisive national culture. This event serves as a chance for the LGBTQ community and their allies to be visible, share space and Pride.”

The Lewis County Community Pride Picnic will include resource tables, food, games, raffles, a DJ and will be hosted by Alex Hazard. The event is free and open to the community.