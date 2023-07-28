LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Department of Public Health announced on Friday, July 28 that the county will conduct a rabies bait drop from Friday, August 11 through Monday, August 14.

Public health was notified by the New York State Department of Health of the event. Lewis County officials said that the drops will happen in a number of townships throughout the county. The schedule for the bait drops can change depending on the weather.

The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services (USDA-WS) will be distributing oral rabies vaccination (ORV) baits to target raccoons, skunks, and other wildlife to help stop further spread of rabies.

These baits are about the size of a single-serving condiment packet, are dyed green, and are coated with a sweet substance to attract raccoons and other wildlife. Humans are advised to leave the baits alone or place them deeper in the woods.

People should wear gloves or use a towel if it is necessary to handle baits and wash their hands afterward. Pet owners should not try to take baits away from pets, as they may come into contact with rabid animals. The baits can cause a temporary upset stomach in pets.

Anyone who comes in contact with the liquid vaccine contained within the bait should wash their hands immediately and contact Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453 for further guidance.