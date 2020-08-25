Lewis County Public Health investigates COVID-19 cases reported on August 24

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the report of the first new COVID-19 case in Lewis County since mid-August, Lewis County Public Health is investigating possible exposures.
LCPH revealed that the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24 visited the following local establishments:
- Cottage Inn in Copenhagen – Thursday, August 20 between 4:45 P.M. and 5:45 P.M.
- Crossroads Tavern in Naumburg – Friday, August 21 between 7:30 P.M. and 8:30 P.M.
Public health advises all if they have visited these establishments within the documented time frame to call (315) 376- 5108.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call (315) 376-5453. If you have COVID-19 related questions or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, please call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at (315) 376-9678.
