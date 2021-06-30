Lewis County Public Health offering back-to-school vaccines

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Public Health officials are working to provide proper vaccines ahead of the upcoming school year.
The Lewis County Public Health Immunization Clinic has reopened and will again offer back-to-school vaccines for area students. These vaccinations will be offered on an appointment basis.
According to LCPH, childhood vaccines protect against serious and life-threatening disease. Adding that “these diseases are now rare in the United States thanks to vaccines; however, outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases can still happen in communities with low vaccination rates.”
These disease include whooping cough, measles and mumps.
New York State also recently passed a law to prohibit non-medical exemptions from vaccine requirements. Medical exemptions are still permitted.
All vaccines required for school are offered through the clinic, as well as Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling 315-376-5453. Appointments are limited to allow for social distancing throughout the clinic.