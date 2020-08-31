Lewis County Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at two establishments

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health Agency has the confirmed an additional COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the county total to 64 since the start of the pandemic.

As public health staff investigated the newest case, it was revealed that the individual visited two establishments.

These include:

North Country Car Wash and Laundromat in Lyons Falls on Wednesday, August 26 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tugger’s in Barnes Corners on Saturday, August 29th between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

LCPH advises any individual who visited either establishment within the listed time frame to call (315) 376-5108. Due to the heavy volume of calls, individuals will be directed to leave a voicemail. Public health will follow-up as soon as possible.

Following the confirmation of the additional case, 77 are in quarantine and six are under isolation and remain active.

4,498 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County with a total of 8,047 tests performed.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

