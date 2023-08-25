LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Public Transportation is upgrading all of its riders to Transit Royale. That is the new subscription in Transit, Lewis County Public Transportation’s official phone app.

Starting on Friday, August 25, Lewis County Public Transportation riders will have access to a free Royale subscription, which unlocks additional features, special Lewis County Public Transportation branding, new customization options, and complete access to the app across the more than 300 cities supported worldwide.

Royale launched in cities in August 2021 where transit agencies had not already chosen Transit as their official or recommended app for riders. Today, Lewis County Public Transportation joins systems across the country in gifting Royale to all its riders, with more agencies planning announcements in the coming months.

Riders will receive a message in the app as the update rolls out over the next week. This will inform them that Lewis County Public Transportation is upgrading them to Transit Royale. Users can simply tap to redeem their free subscription.

To use this new transportation tool, download it from the App Store or Google Play. This service is free to Lewis County Public Transportation users. For more information, visit https://lewiscountyny.gov/departments/public-transportation/ or call Samantha Brown at (315) 377-2024.