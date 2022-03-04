LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County residents are voicing their thoughts on the status of their communities.

Many residents believe that the quality of life in the County is decreasing, especially compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

These opinions are based on the 15th Annual Lewis County Survey released by the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson County on March 1, 2022. This survey is an annual inventory of the attitudes and opinions of Lewis County adult residents and is completed every October.

According to JCC, the goal of the survey is to collect data regarding quality of life issues that strike importance to local citizens and provide a “snapshot” of life in Lewis County.

JCC provided highlights from the 2021 survey, which included quality of life indicators, the largest issue facing residents, the direction the county is heading.

Quality of Life Indicators

Based on findings, satisfaction with quality-of-life indicators has decreased to levels far below what was measured prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. JCC said that 19 of the 20 annually-measured indicators had lower rates of responding “Excellent or Good” in 2021.

JCC confirmed that only “Availability of Good Jobs” increased in satisfaction 2021, with an 11% increase in likelihood to respond, “Excellent or Good. Additionally, 8 of the 20 indicators in 2021 had their largest ever rate of responding “Poor.”

Largest Issues Facing Residents

According to the survey, residents believed that government, leadership and politics was the largest issue facing the county in 2021.

The second-common response to the question of the largest issues facing residents in 2021 was jobs and the economy.

Direction Lewis County is heading

JCC stated that Lewis County residents “expressed clear and increasing concern” that both the country and New York are heading in the wrong direction.

Specifically, in 2021, 11% of participants believed that things in the U.S. have headed in the right direction, while 79% believed that the country was heading in the right direction.

This opinion differed on the local level. Residents were found to be more optimistic as 35% of participants in 2021 believed that Lewis County was heading in the right direction.

The entire final report of study findings, including the detailed statistical analysis and summary of results, can be found on the Center for Community Studies section on the JCC website.

All results from the 15th Annual Lewis County Survey were presented at a meeting of the Lewis County Board of Legislators on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.