Lewis County recorded no preventable child fatalities in 2020, local experts hopeful for future

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In 2020, a county in the North Country recorded a major milestone.

According to the Victim’s Assistance Center Regional Child Fatality Review team, which is is a multi-disciplinary team that oversees Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County, Lewis County recorded zero preventable child fatalities in 2020.

This is exactly what the Team focuses on; preventable child fatalities. The group evaluates incidents such as unsafe sleep, drowning and motor vehicle accidents and helps to bring community awareness to preventing such tragedies in the future.

VAC Regional Child Fatality Review Team Coordinator Jenna Ellinger shared how this positive milestone will help the North Country move towards a better future. She shared that there is no true way to pinpoint what lead to this exciting milestone, but mainly attributes it to teamwork in the region.

“It’s hard to measure success,” she stated.

“I guess I can just attribute it to accumulation of everybody doing their part and a perfect formula being in place. And, I can only hope that,” added Ellinger. “You know, some part of that formula works in, in my other counties. And I can only hope that we contain that formula in 2021 for Lewis County.”

But, there is still work to be done. Combined in Jefferson and St. Lawrence County in 2020, there were 12 recorded child fatalities. A major cause of concern, unsafe sleeping conditions.

“So I think if we look at the other counties and the other fatalities that we’re seeing in those counties, we’re seeing the highest in unsafe sleep,” stated Ellinger. “So we had between Jefferson and St. Lawrence County, there were six unsafe sleep fatalities. So I think the importance there is remembering to not co-sleep and to, you know, put your baby, put your infant under one years of age in a safe sleep environment.”

Ellinger also shared that drownings and suicides continue to be recorded in the region and ways to prevent these include proper water safety and focusing on mental health.

If you are seeking help, Ellinger instructed individuals to visit the teams social media or contact team members individually.