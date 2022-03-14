LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Lewis County lives were lost to COVID-related complications over the weekend.

This was confirmed by Lewis County Health on Monday, March 14. Lewis County’s over COVID-19 death toll subsequently increased to 51 since its last report on March 11.

Additionally, over the weekend, the county recorded five new COVID-19 cases among residents. At the time of the report there were also four individuals hospitalized.

Despite the low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.