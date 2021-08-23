Lewis County reopening drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County’s COVID-19 testing site is reopening to residents.

Lewis County Health System, Lewis County Public Health and County Officials will resume no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru PCR testing on August 25. This site will be open to individuals who reside, attend school or work in Lewis County.

According to LCHS, samples will be sent to an off-site lab and confirm results in approximately two days. The Health System also encouraged school students, school employees and family members to use this program for screening tests prior to school events.

However, symptomatic individuals are asked to contact their physician for guidance with testing and treatment or seek Emergency care if severe or distressing symptoms are presented.

At the time of testing, individuals must show proof of residency, school or employment. For children, parents or guardians may provide their own personal ID. Individuals will be also be required to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address and phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.

There is no cost or age limit for testing and appointments are not required.

This site will open on August 25 and conduct testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Center in Lowville. The testing site will be closed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day.