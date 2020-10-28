Lewis County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nearly 800 in quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday. There have been a total of 136 cases in county since the virus hit the North Country.

Of the 136 positive cases, 73 have recovered. There are 794 individuals under quarantine, 63 are under isolation and four are hospitalized.

7,757 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County with a total of 12,806 tests performed.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

