Lewis County reports 17 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 25 remain hospitalized

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to report a rise in COVID-19 cases among residents.

On Wednesday, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that 16 additional residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been a total of 1,342 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.

Lewis County has reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths. Of the positive cases, 1,105 have recovered. There are 582 individuals under quarantine, 217 are under isolation and 25 are hospitalized.

24,640 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System on January 20, 2021. All statistics are listed below.

Lewis County General Hospital

12 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients

4 ICU COVID-19 positive patients

105 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak

83 total patients discharged

6 patient deaths

Residential Health Care Facility

1 COVID-19 positive residents

23 Resident recoveries

22 Residents Discharged

3 COVID-19 related deaths

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Additional 4 COVID-19 cases logged by Lowville Central School District Wednesday

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.