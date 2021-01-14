Lewis County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to report a rise in COVID-19 cases among residents.

Since January 12, Lewis County Public Health has confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases..

There have been a total of 1,172 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. Lewis County has reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 1,172 positive cases, 890 have recovered. There are 675 individuals under quarantine, 267 are under isolation and 19 are hospitalized.

23,638 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Additionally Lewis County Health System has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases within the Health System on January 13, 2021. All statistics are listed below.

Lewis County General Hospital

10 COVID-19 positive medical surgical patients

4 ICU COVID-19 positive patients

84 patients hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak

65 total patients discharged

5 patient deaths

11 staff COVID-19 cases

Residential Health Care Facility

1 COVID-19 positive residents

23 Resident recoveries

21 Residents Discharged

3 COVID-19 related deaths

3 staff COVID-19 case

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.