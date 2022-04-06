LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see very low COVID-19 numbers throughout the county.

According to a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on April 5, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. These cases were identified in a 24-hour period.

As of April 5, no Lewis County residents were hospitalized with the virus. Lewis County is no longer reporting COVID-19 isolations or quarantines.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the report. However, there have been 51 deaths and 6,751 in Lewis County since the pandemic began.

Despite the low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.