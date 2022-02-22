LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has died due to COVID-19 related issues.

This was confirmed in an update from Lewis County Public Health on February 22. Since the beginning of the pandemic 47 Lewis County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Lewis County public health also confirmed that 18 more residents in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus. The new cases were recorded since public health’s last report on February 18.

Additionally, since the beginning of the pandemic 6,614 cases have been confirmed in the County. At the time of the report on February 22, there were 3 COVID-related hospitalizations.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.