LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New visitor guidelines have been implemented at the Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.

The Lewis County Health System has eased some requirements for visitors to the RHCF, allowing new COVID-19 testing methods.

According to LCH, based on updated Centers for Medicare and Medicaid guidelines, if a visitor is unable to test prior to their visit, they can obtain a rapid COVID-19 test at the facility’s switchboard and complete the test outside of the building.

Previously, all visitors were required to test for COVID-19 one day prior to visiting a resident at the facility if using a rapid test and two days prior if using a PCR test.

However, regardless of when a COVID-19 test is completed, visitors will still be required to present proof of the negative test result and sign the attestation form at the visitor sign-in log.

Test kits will remain available to all Residential Health Care Facility visitors and can be picked up at the switchboard from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.