Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility full reopens visitation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following two days of suspension to visitations, a Lewis County nursing home reopened visitation on Friday.

Lewis County Health System confirmed on June 25 that all four floors of the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility are again open for full in-person visitation.

Visitation was previously suspended on June 23, 2021 due to a staff COVID-19 case.

Appointments are not required to visit the facility.

All visitors must sign in and sign out upon visiting and follow COVID-19 protocols. This includes maintaining social distancing, hand washing and wearing a facility-issued face mask.