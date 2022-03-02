LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some COVID-19 percautions have been lifted at the Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.

According to the Lewis County Health System, transmission-based percautions were lifted at the RHCF on March 1 as the COVID-19 outbreak among residents officially came to an end.

This was after outbreak testing was completed at the facility, no additional residents tested positive for the virus and all residents recovered.

Visitors to the Facility will now no longer be required to wear a gown, gloves and shield while visiting residents. The Facility will only require visitors to wear a facility-issued mask.

Additionally, testing is still required before visiting the Health Care Facility. Visitors must test for COVID-19 one day prior to visiting a resident if using a rapid test and two days prior if using a PCR test.

Negative results must be presented to a staff member upon arrival to the facility, who will then sign an attestation form at the visitor sign-in log. Testing kits are available at the Facility’s switchboard from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.