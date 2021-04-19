Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility partially reopens visitations

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some residents at the Residential Health Care Facility in Lewis County can once again have in- person visitors.

The Lewis County Health System announced on Friday that its Residential Health Care Facility has reopened its first, third and fourth floors for in-person visitation. This was due to the recent testing of all facility residents and staff, confirming no new positive results on these floors.

However, the facility’s second floor will remain closed due to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“We are completing another round of testing for second-floor residents today and will address in-person visitation for the second floor once we have the COVID-19 test results back,” stated RHCF Nursing Home Administrator Debra Wurz.

According to LCHS, all visitors will be screened for temperature, COVID-19 related symptoms and will be required to wear a mask. Additionally all employees are tested one to two times per week depending on the number of days worked.

Family and friends visiting a resident in the Residential Health Care Facility must sign in and out on the floor they are visiting.

This update was provided by the Lewis County Health System on April 16, 2021.