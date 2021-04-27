Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility suspends visitation due to scabies outbreak

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health Systems announced on April 27 that it is suspending visitation at the Residential Health Care Facility.

This change effects all floors and is effective immediately.

According to Lewis County Health Systems, this closure is due to positive cases of scabies on the first floor of the facility. Scabies is a skin mite that causes intense itching and spread through skin-to-skin contact.

“All residents on the first floor were assessed, and fifteen residents and a staff member were diagnosed with the skin mite,” stated RHCF Administrator Debra Wurz. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the positive cases on the first floor and the possibility of exposure on other floors, we will begin treatment for all residents.”

Wurz also confirmed that the floors will remain closed for in-person visitation until there are no positive case in the facility.

This suspension does not impact the hospital or doctors offices through the Lewis County Health System.