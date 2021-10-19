Lewis County residents arrested on felony charges after burglary investigation

GREIG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Lewis County residents were arrested in mid-October after an investigation into a reported burglary.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, during the early morning hours of October 11, a burglary was reported at the Greig Store. Following this report, two suspects were identified at Jesse Lee and Rebecca Lynch.

Both were located later in the morning after the burglary residing in two camping tents in the yard of a residence in the Town of Lyonsdale. Later that day, a search warrant was executed on the two tents.

Police confirmed that they recovered property stolen from the Greig Store, along with drug paraphernalia. Property from previously reported, unrelated larcenies were also recovered during the search.

Days later, on October 15, Lewis County Deputies were assisted by the New York State Police in arresting Lee and Lynch. Upon locating both subjects, Lee and Lynch were reported to have resisted arrest by riding bicycles away and then running from police. They were both arrested shortly later and arraigned in the Town of West Turing CAP Court.

Jesse Lee was arrested and charged with Burglary in the 3rd class, a “D” felony, Grand Larceny in the 4th class, an “E” felony, two counts of Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of a Control Substance in the seventh, three counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second and two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth.

Rebecca Lynch was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Third Class, a “D” Felony, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Class, an “E” Felony, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Seventh, two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second and two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth.

Both were released on their own recognizance due to New York State bail reform.