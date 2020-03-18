Lewis County residents can get local help with groceries, pharmacy pickup, other errands

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Department of Social Services and Lewis County Office for the Aging are partnering with local school districts through the Strong Schools Strong Community partnership to assist older community members and those with chronic health conditions to stay at home.

The coordinated effort will assist community members with obtaining needed supplies while practicing good social distancing. DSS and OFA will assign trusted volunteers from local school districts to run errands.

School volunteers will provide grocery shopping, pharmacy pick up, and other important errands within 3-5 days of a request.

If an individual or family does not have money to meet their own needs DSS and OFA will assist in finding local resources.

For more information or to make a referral, contact the Lewis County Department of Social Services at 315-376-5400 from 8:30am-4:30pm Monday through Friday and ask for the Volunteer Delivery Program.

