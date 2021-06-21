Lewis County: Residents urged to report out-of-state COVID-19 vaccinations to public health

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. According to a report by researchers from Johns Hopkins University published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, June 14, 2021, a small study offers the first hint that an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines just might give some organ transplant recipients a needed boost in protection. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents are being urged to report any out-of-state COVID-19 vaccinations to public health.

Lewis County Public Health issued a release on Monday, requesting that any resident that received their COVID-19 vaccine outside of New York State to report it to the Public Health Office.

According to Public Health, officials issued this request to help individuals use the New York State Excelsior Pass and allow their vaccination to count toward the 70% vaccination rate in Lewis County.

To report out-of-state vaccinations, residents will need to call the Public Health office and provide their name, date of birth, address, phone number and proof of vaccination.

Proof of vaccination can be a picture of a vaccine card or vaccine record. This can be emailed or brought physically into the office.

Following completion of these steps, Lewis County Public Health will enter information into the New York State Immunization Registry, allowing residents to obtain an Excelsior Pass.

If residents choose to participate, they can download the Excelsior Pass Wallet app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and follow the instructions to retrieve your Pass for being fully vaccinated.

To report a vaccine received out-of-state, call the Lewis County Public Health Office at 315-376-5453.