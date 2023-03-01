LEWIS COUNTY, NY (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health conducts unannounced inspections of food service facilities and releases the results of those inspections to the public.
There were no critical violations found during the February inspections of food service establishments in Lewis County.
Two establishments had no violations at all, including Crossroads Tavern in Castorland and Pond Effects Bar & Grill in Lowville.
The full list of Lewis County food establishments inspected in February is below.
Castorland
|Crossroads Tavern
|2/23/23
|No violations
Croghan
|American Legion Post #1663
|2/8/23
|No critical violations
Lowville
|Lewis Lanes
|2/16/23
|No critical violations
|Pond Effects Bar & Grill
|2/10/23
|No violations
|Tug Hill Vineyards
|2/16/23
|No critical violations
Lyons Falls
|Boondocks Restaurant & Bar
|2/1/23
|No critical violations
|McManus’ Restaurant
& Sofa Prep
|2/21/23
|No critical violations