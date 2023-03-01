LEWIS COUNTY, NY (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health conducts unannounced inspections of food service facilities and releases the results of those inspections to the public.

There were no critical violations found during the February inspections of food service establishments in Lewis County.

Two establishments had no violations at all, including Crossroads Tavern in Castorland and Pond Effects Bar & Grill in Lowville.

The full list of Lewis County food establishments inspected in February is below.

Castorland

Crossroads Tavern 2/23/23 No violations

Croghan

American Legion Post #1663 2/8/23 No critical violations

Lowville

Lewis Lanes 2/16/23 No critical violations Pond Effects Bar & Grill 2/10/23 No violations Tug Hill Vineyards 2/16/23 No critical violations

Lyons Falls