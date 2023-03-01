LEWIS COUNTY, NY (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health conducts unannounced inspections of food service facilities and releases the results of those inspections to the public.

There were no critical violations found during the February inspections of food service establishments in Lewis County.

Two establishments had no violations at all, including Crossroads Tavern in Castorland and Pond Effects Bar & Grill in Lowville.

The full list of Lewis County food establishments inspected in February is below.

Castorland

Crossroads Tavern2/23/23No violations

Croghan

American Legion Post #16632/8/23No critical violations

Lowville

Lewis Lanes2/16/23No critical violations
Pond Effects Bar & Grill2/10/23No violations
Tug Hill Vineyards2/16/23No critical violations

Lyons Falls

Boondocks Restaurant & Bar2/1/23No critical violations
McManus’ Restaurant
& Sofa Prep 		2/21/23No critical violations