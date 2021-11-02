Lewis County schedules COVID booster shot, third dose clinics

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More doses of the COVID booster shot and third dose will be available in Lewis County in the next week.

Lewis County Public Health announced on Tuesday that several COVID vaccine clinics have been scheduled for individuals eligible to receive either the booster shot or a third dose of the vaccine.

Public Health is hosting these clinics as the booster shot is now recommended for all three COVID-19 vaccines. Those who are eligible include individuals 65 years and older, 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions and 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

Additionally, the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna is recommended for moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals. Those who are unsure if they qualify for a third dose are asked to contact their healthcare provider.

Lewis County Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the Lowville Fire Hall. A full schedule is listed below:

November 4: Moderna 3rd dose and Booster dose, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

November 5: Pfizer 3rd dose and Booster dose, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

November 5: Johnson & Johnson 1st dose and Booster dose, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 12: Johnson & Johnson 1st dose and Booster dose

November 12: Moderna 1st, 2nd, 3rd dose and Booster dose

Appointments are required for all clinics. These can be made on the Lewis County Public Health website. First dose vaccines are also available by appointment by calling 315-376-5453.