LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Lewis County throughout the month of January.

Lewis County Public Health has confirmed dates for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will administer first, second and booster doses of vaccines.

There will be two clinics held on January 21. The first will be held at the West Leyden Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and the second will take place at the Lyons Falls Bible Fellowship Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Two additional clinics will be held one week later on January 28. The first will take place at the Castorland Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second will be held at the Croghan Fire Department from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals are eligible for a booster dose of the vaccine if they are at least 18 years of age, and have received either the second of the Modena vaccine at least five months prior, or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months prior.

Proof of a second dose is required for those receiving a booster dose. Lewis County Public Health will also require individuals to bring their driver’s license or ID if receiving a first dose of the vaccine.

Preregistration is recommended for all clinics. Call Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453 for additional information.