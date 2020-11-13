Lewis County school districts urged to switch to extended remote instruction through mid-January

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — School Districts in Lewis County have been given new recommendations for remote and in-person instruction.

According to a letter issued by South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo, School Districts in the county have been urged by the Lewis County Healthcare System and Lewis County Public Health to switch to remote learning from Thanksgiving to January 2021.

Superintendent Premo stated that no ultimate decision has been made, but all districts are taking recommendations into consideration.

Premo stated “by all metrics, Lewis County qualifies for status as a ‘Red Zone’ in the New York State mirco-cluster strategy. We have, however, avoided being labeled thus far due to ‘soft’ factors such as strong contact tracing.”

Additionally, Lowville Academy and Central School Superintendent Rebecca Dunkel-King issued a letter to the District, statting that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise “the need to make some decisions regarding [their] ow instructional plan becomes clearer.”

Superintendent Dunkel-King announced that she will host a YouTube Live Virtual Community Update on November 16 at 4 p.m.

Since October 19, 2020, Lewis County has reported over 150 new cases of COVID-19.

