LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is seeking input from local residents on childcare services available in the county.

This is through a Childcare Survey launched by Lewis County Planning and Community Development.

According to the organization, childcare services have recently been limited in Lewis County and its effects have been “debilitating.”

The County previously addressed this shortage in April 2021 through the launch of a new in-home training program. This program has been working to train residents and launch regulated in-home daycare facilities in Lewis County.

However, Lewis County officials expressed the need for more services in early 2022, which has continued throughout the spring.

Additional input in now being sought through the online survey from individuals, families, parents, business owners, community members and more.

All submissions are confidential and can be completed online. The Lewis County Childcare survey will accept submissions through Friday, April 22.